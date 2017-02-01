Democrats are terrified DeVos will succeed

Source: USA Today

by Christian Schneider

"It is telling that Democrats have put so much effort into making Betsy DeVos look like a billionaire Miss Hannigan, delighted at the idea of condemning public school children to lives of squalor. Of all President Trump's Cabinet choices, none congealed progressive opposition as quickly as she did. Congressional Democrats formed a special caucus to oppose her and Senate Democrats planned to vote against her as a bloc. And they have posed some peculiar questions to her, like this one from her Senate confirmation hearing: 'Mrs. DeVos,' Democrat Patty Murray of Washington began, 'President-elect Trump was recorded bragging about kissing and groping and trying to have sex with women without their consent.' Murray then asked DeVos if such behavior 'happened in a school,' if it would rise to the level of 'sexual assault.' 'Yes,' DeVos answered. It was adorable to watch Murray tack the 'in a school' reference on to the end of the question to make it seem tangentially related to the office of education secretary." (01/30/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/30/democrats-terrified-devos-succeed-christian-schneider-column/96790758