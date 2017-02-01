Romania: Government decriminalizes official misconduct

Source: Bristol Herald Courier

"Romania's government adopted an emergency ordinance late Tuesday to decriminalize official misconduct, dealing a blow to the yearslong drive to curb corruption in the eastern European country. Justice Minister Florin Iordache said the measure will decriminalize cases of official misconduct in which the financial damage is valued at than 200,000 lei ($47,800.) Tens of thousands of Romanians protested against the ordinance in recent weeks, saying it would weaken anti-graft efforts." (01/31/17)

http://www.heraldcourier.com/news/world/romania-s-govt-decriminalizes-official-misconduct/article_159417eb-7b7c-5c5c-9d47-4536a1e3075c.html