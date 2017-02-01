Russia: Cyber-spy treason cases linked to CIA

Source: Seattle Times

"Russian cybersecurity intelligence officers reportedly detained on treason charges are being accused of passing secrets to the CIA. Sergei Mikhailov and Dmitry Dokuchaev, who worked for the cyber wing of Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence service until their arrests in December, are accused of cooperating with the CIA, according to unnamed sources cited Tuesday by Interfax news agency." (01/31/17)

http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/reports-russian-cyber-spy-treason-cases-linked-to-cia/