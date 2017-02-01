Yemen: America's shame

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"The ridiculous truth is that the imposition of a travel ban on Yemen — in addition to six other countries — has evoked more anguish than America's major role in making that country unlivable. Here's a very sad story about the plight of a young Yemeni girl who is being blocked from entering the US — but where is the outrage about what's being done to her homeland with our tax dollars and in our name? And make no mistake: the Saudi invasion of Yemen on behalf of a 'government' that has no popular support and was kicked out of office by its disgusted citizens is one of the worst atrocities in recent history. More than 25,000 have died, many more have been grievously wounded, and the country is being swept by famine. The result has been the empowerment of America's worst enemies — and by that I mean not just al-Qaeda." (02/01/17)

