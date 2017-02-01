West Bank: Sixteen Israeli cops wounded in clashes as they attempt to shut down illegal squat

Source: Haaretz [Israel]

"Security forces have started evacuating residents from the illegal outpost of Amona in the West Bank on Wednesday, after hundreds of youths streamed into the outpost to fight the evacuation. A number of lawmakers, including a cabinet minister, have joined the protesters. … The number of police officers wounded in the evacuation has risen to 16, according to police. One of the officers was wounded in moderate condition, and the rest were lightly wounded. … Four protesters were arrested, while dozens of others were pushed beyond the confines of the outpost. Youths have barricaded inside the outpost's homes, with some chaining themselves in. Nine families left the outpost peacefully." (02/01/17)

http://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/LIVE-1.768926/Amona-evacuation-16-cops-wounded