PlayStation and Xbox gaming forums hacked; 2.5 million users' data leaked

Source: The Hacker News

"Do you own an account on one of the two hugely popular PlayStation and Xbox gaming forums? Your details may have been exposed, as it has been revealed that the two popular video gaming forums, 'XBOX360 ISO' and 'PSP ISO,' has been hacked, exposing email addresses, account passwords and IP addresses of 2.5 Million gamers globally. The attackers hacked and breached both 'XBOX360 ISO' and 'PSP ISO' forums in September 2015, but the details of this massive hack just emerge, reports The Sun." (01/31/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/gaming-forum-hacking.html