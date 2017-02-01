A veteran's open letter to president Trump

Source: CounterPunch

by Erin H Leach-Ogden

"Mr. President, As my family and friends could attest, I do not advertise my veteran status as the first thing people hear about me, but I use it here simply to achieve several minutes of your time to read this letter in its entirety. What I write here comes from a place of deeply held moral conviction, and an utter abhorrence for your treatment of democracy. As a great many veterans and military members did, I signed an enlistment contract with the intent of serving my country and protecting the values we consider most sacred. I was naive in many ways, and my experiences in Afghanistan showed me that, but my original intention was rooted in service to country and to others. Your idea of service seems to be unilateral decisions and swift strokes of a pen with which you destroy the lives and hopes of millions of human beings." (02/01/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/02/01/a-veterans-open-letter-to-president-trump/