Trump regime names new top shot-caller for "Border Patrol" gang

Source: The Hill

"The Trump administration on Tuesday got its new Border Patrol chief, according to an announcement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan named Ron Vitiello as his replacement in a post on the agency's Twitter account on Tuesday. … The Associated Press said Tuesday, meanwhile, that Vitiello was backed by the Border Patrol agents' union before his selection that night. The AP said the National Border Patrol Council actively supported Vitiello for the role after enthusiastically endorsing Trump's presidential bid early last year." (01/31/17)

https://origin-nyi.thehill.com/latino/317249-trump-admin-picks-new-border-patrol-head