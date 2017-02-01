Leaked TISA safe harbor proposal: The right idea in the wrong place

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Jeremy Malcolm

"A new leak of the Electronic Commerce chapter of the Trade in Services Agreement from the November 2016 negotiating round has exposed a brand new U.S. government proposal on Internet intermediary safe harbors. The proposal, which the European Union is shown as opposing, is a rough analog to 47 U.S.C.§ 230, enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act (known simply as 'Section 230,' or sometimes as CDA 230). Section 230 is one of the most important provisions of U.S. law for online platforms that host users' speech. It provides a shield protecting online intermediaries against a range of laws that would otherwise that would otherwise hold them responsible for what their users say or do online." (01/31/17)

