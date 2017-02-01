Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Legend has it that a juror once ran up to attorney Neil Gorsuch, after Gorsuch won a case proving a gravel pit owner had been cheated, declaring, 'You're Perry Mason.' These days, Gorsuch sits on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, and is President Donald Trump's nominee for the late Justice Scalia's seat on the nation's highest court. And now Gorsuch is receiving testimonials worthy of the indefatigable TV lawyer." (02/01/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/02/01/perry-mason-for-the-court/