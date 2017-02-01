Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Daniel J Mitchell

Elon Musk already is infamous for trying to put taxpayers on the hook for some of his grandiose schemes. Now, as reported by Bloomberg, he wants an energy tax on American consumers. … such a tax would make his electric cars more financially attractive. It's rather unseemly (and I'm bending over backwards for a charitable characterization) that a rich guy is pushing a tax on the rest of us as a way of lining his pockets. What's ironic, though, is that he's probably being short-sighted because a carbon tax presumably would hit coal, and that's a common source of energy for electrical generation. So while regular drivers would pay a lot more for gas, Tesla drivers would pay more at charging stations. Some big oil companies also are flirting with an energy tax for cronyist reasons." (02/01/17)

https://fee.org/articles/why-big-oil-is-lobbying-for-a-carbon-tax/