Source: Free Talk Live

"Solitary Confinement :: Endless Prison Sentences for Addicts :: Probation :: Heather Makes Splash in NH Media :: Police Cameras :: Mexican Cartels :: Libertarians Falling for Trump's Regulation Promises :: Communicating With and About Police :: Greater Good :: Threat of Death Behind Government Programs :: The Greater Good :: Ron Paul's Alternative to the Wall :: Rand Paul on the Constitution." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/31/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-31