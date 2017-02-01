Iran: Regime confirms new missile test, says it does not violate nuclear deal

Source: Reuters

"Iran's defense minister said on Wednesday it had tested a new missile but this did not breach the Islamic Republic's nuclear accord with world powers or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the pact. Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal in 2015, but the latest test was the first during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Trump said in his election campaign that he would stop Iran's missile program." (02/01/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-iran-missiles-idUSKBN15G3ZO