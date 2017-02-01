Source: The Intercept

by Micah Lee

"American scientists are under siege in the Trump administration because their work threatens to undermine Trump's anti-science policies. As a result, some scientists have already begun trying to preserve government data they worry will be deleted, altered or removed, and many are preparing to march on Washington to protest Trump's dangerous science denialism. … If you're an American scientist who's worried that your data might get censored or destroyed by Trump's radically anti-science appointees, here are some technologies that could help you preserve it, and preserve access to it." [editor's note: A fourth way to keep the government from destroying the data you create while working for the government would be to not work for the government. Just sayin' – TLK] (02/01/17)

https://theintercept.com/2017/02/01/how-scientists-can-protect-their-data-from-the-trump-administration/