Trump's VA pick: Yeah, he was BSing you, it will be business as usual

Source: ABC News

"President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs is promising to meet veterans' health care needs and says dismantling the beleaguered agency or making wide-scale firings isn't the answer. During the campaign, Trump described the VA as 'the most corrupt' and 'probably the most incompetently run' of all federal agencies. But as nominee David Shulkin, the VA's top health official, prepared for a Senate hearing Wednesday, the 57-year-old physician was suggesting more modest changes. … 'VA is a unique national resource that is worth saving, and I am committed to doing just that,' Shulkin said in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press. 'There will be far greater accountability, dramatically improved access, responsiveness and expanded care options, but the Department of Veterans Affairs will not be privatized under my watch.'" (02/01/17)

