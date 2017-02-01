Hong Kong: Billionaire Xiao Jianhua missing, believed abducted by Chinese police

Source: United Press International

"Xiao Jianhua, a billionaire with ties to the Chinese government, was abducted from his Hong Kong residence by Chinese police, a person close to him said. Xiao, 45, was allegedly taken from his residence in a Hong Kong hotel and transported into mainland China. He has been missing since Friday, and if the Chinese police are involved in his absence, it would violate Hong Kong's constitution, which only permits Hong Kong police to operate in Hong Kong, a former British colony. The Chinese-born Xiao, a Canadian citizen, is chief of the Tomorrow Group, a conglomerate involved in Chinese real estate, banks, insurance and the coal industry." (02/01/17)

