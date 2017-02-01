Walls won't make America great. Ever.

Source: Cato Institute

by Christopher A Preble

"Based on the number of violent crimes committed by immigrants, we should expect that making it harder for people to come here will have, at best, a negligible impact on the crime rate. The terrorism danger posed by refugees, in particular, is vanishingly small: an American has a 1 in 3.64 billion chance of being killed by a refugee in any given year, according to Cato's Nowrasteh. But, barely a week into Donald Trump's term as president, we have already seen that his administration struggles with the facts, or prefers certain facts that serve their policy preferences over those that do not. In that sense, the Steve Bannons of the world might argue that the mainstream media spends too much time focusing on the mass murders perpetrated by deranged, sadistic, pasty-faced, native-born men, so the Trump administration's decision to focus on murders committed by foreigners will merely balance the scales." (02/01/17)

