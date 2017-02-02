The bogus "credibility" argument and hawkish whining

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"It is notable how often defenders of the bogus 'credibility' argument have to rely on making things up to advance their case. The U.S. didn't 'retreat' from the Middle East under Obama (more's the pity), and it is a stretch to say that it 'abandoned' Ukraine. It would be more accurate to say that the U.S. didn't start quite as many wars in the Middle East under Obama as it could have, and didn't do as much as it could have to fuel the conflict in Ukraine. If the U.S. didn't pursue policies as aggressive as the ones hawks wanted, that doesn't amount to 'retreat' or 'abandonment.' Even if these things had happened, it wouldn't tell us anything about how other states judge U.S. 'credibility,' since the U.S. didn't shirk any of its obligations." (02/01/17)

