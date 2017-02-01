UK: Regime issues posthumous pardons for thousands of gay men

Source: Guardian [UK]

"Thousands of men convicted of offences that once criminalised homosexuality but are no longer on the statute book have been posthumously pardoned under a new law. A clause in the policing and crime bill, which received royal assent on Tuesday, extends to those who are dead the existing process of purging past criminal records. The general pardon is modelled on the 2013 royal pardon granted by the Queen to Alan Turing, the mathematician who broke the German Enigma codes during the second world war. He killed himself in 1954, at the age of 41, after his conviction for gross indecency." [editor's note: Pardon? How about an apology and compensation to heirs? They weren't the criminals, they were the victims – TLK] (02/01/17)

