Germany: Police arrest 16 suspected members of Islamic State network

Source: Newsweek

"German police arrested a Tunisian man on Wednesday suspected of recruiting for the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) and forming a network to launch terrorist attacks in Germany. The 36-year-old man, who has not been identified, was one of 16 people arrested in dozens of raids in the the Frankfurt area on Wednesday. Frankfurt prosecutors said the Tunisian national is also a suspect in the March 2015 Bardo museum attack in Tunis that left 22 people dead, 21 of whom were foreign tourists. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack." (02/01/17)

http://www.newsweek.com/frankfurt-raid-german-police-arrest-suspected-tunisian-isis-recruiter-over-551126