Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Gret Glyer, creator of the extraordinary charitable app DonorSee, updates us on its progress — as well as the bizarre opposition of the Peace Corps, which is refusing to allow any of its people to cooperate with DonorSee. End the charity monopoly!" [various formats] (01/31/17)

