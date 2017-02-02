So what do we cut to make things better Mr. Chakabortty?

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"A claim from Mr. Chakrabortty that government has been hollowed out, that the state just isn't there to save us all when we need it to …. The sub-head is: 'In Britain, after 30 years of hollowing-out, government is now seen as invisible or hostile. And those it no longer helps are facing the awful consequences.' Hmm, can't say we're convinced but let us, for the sake of argument, say that it is. The thing is, government spending is currently around and about 42% of everything. … Meaning that one of two things is true. Either there never was a Golden Age when the state stood behind us to catch our falls. Or, alternatively, there was and we now spend the money on things we shouldn't be, leaving none to spend on that crucial service of supporting us in times of woe and dearth." (02/01/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/so-what-do-we-cut-to-make-things-better-mr-chakrabortty