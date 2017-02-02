Shining a light on midnight regulations

Source: Heartland Institute

by Jeff Stier

"Much has been made about the unprecedented number of Obama Administration 'midnight regulations,' those rules issued between Election Day and the Trump inauguration. The Obama administration issued an estimated $157 billion worth of midnight regulations, according to the American Action Forum, headed by Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former Director of the Congressional Budget Office. And that doesn't include dictates that circumvented the formal rule-making process. Certainly, it is within a president's power to issue midnight orders and regulations until the last day of his term. Presidents from both parties have historically ramped up regulations as lame ducks.But, especially for controversial policies published in not only the final months and weeks, but days and hours, of an administration, extra scrutiny is not only justified, but urgently needed." (02/01/17)

