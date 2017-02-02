What's the difference?

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Mr. Shannon: You ask how I can 'continue to regard [myself] scientific' given my 'failure to consider the differences that mark off foreign trading from domestic trading.' What differences do you have in mind? I can think of none that are economically relevant. I can think of no economically relevant differences that cause voluntary trades between people who live in different countries to be any less likely to be mutually advantageous than are voluntary trades between people who live in the same country. I can think of no differences that render increased competition from foreign firms to be any less economically advantageous for the domestic economy than is increased competition from domestic firms. I can think of no differences that cause the pain of losing a job to a foreign competitor to be any more intense than is the pain of losing a job to a domestic competitor." (02/01/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/02/42148.html