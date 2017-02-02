The Canadian and UK roots of Trump's regulation executive order: When good ideas cross borders

Source: Acton Institute

by Rev. Ben Johnson

"On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing regulators that for every new regulation they write, two must be repealed. Further, the burden imposed by federal regulations cannot be increased by a single dollar. It is no secret that, overgrown as the U.S. regulatory code is, overregulation is a more pressing problem in the Eurozone. Perhaps less well-known is that fact that this executive order aimed at paring back the undemocratic regulatory state has its origins in Canada and the United Kingdom, where it has helped unleash greater economic creativity." (02/01/17)

