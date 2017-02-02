Police arrested suspected hacker who hacked the "Hacking Team"

Source: The Hacker News

"In 2015, a hacker named Phineas Fisher hacked Hacking Team — the Italy-based spyware company that sells spying software to law enforcement agencies worldwide — and exposed some 500 gigabytes of internal data for anyone to download. Now, the Spanish authorities believe that they have arrested Phineas Fisher, who was not just behind the embarrassing hack of Hacking Team, but also hacked the UK-based Gamma International, another highly secretive company which sells the popular spyware called 'FinFisher.'" (01/31/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/phineas-fisher-hacking-team.html