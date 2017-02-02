TX: Abbott cuts off funding to Travis County after sheriff refuses to do feds' dirty work

Source: Raw Story

"Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat to cut off state funding for Travis County over its new 'sanctuary' policy. Abbott's office said Wednesday it has canceled criminal justice grants it usually administers to the county, whose sheriff, Sally Hernandez, recently announced her department would reduce its cooperation with federal immigration authorities when they request an inmate be flagged for possible deportation. The policy was set to go into effect Wednesday. The move appears to target about $1.5 million Travis County was due to receive this year from the criminal justice division of the governor's office. … Hernandez, whose jurisdiction includes Austin, has showed no signs of backing down from the policy, even after Abbott raised the prospect she could be removed from office." (02/01/17)

