Scalia, the sequel

by Erwin Chemerinsky

"Senate Democrats face a difficult decision: Do they filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court or confirm a justice they know will be very conservative? Senate Democrats are rightly outraged that Republicans stole this seat on the Supreme Court through the unprecedented refusal to hold hearings or a vote on the nomination of Chief Judge Merrick Garland. Everything known about Gorsuch is that he will be a reliable conservative vote across a wide range of constitutional and statutory questions. Democrats remember that there were 48 votes against Clarence Thomas and 42 against Samuel Alito — and in hindsight, that it was a huge mistake not to block them through filibusters. But filibustering Gorsuch risks the Republican majority in the Senate changing the rules to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees." [editor's note: I'm hearing all kinds of stuff on this guy, most of it seeming positive, compared to what could have happened – SAT] (02/01/17)

