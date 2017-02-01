Trump’s Supreme Court pageant: Silly show to fill stolen [sic] seat

Source: Our Future

by Richard Eskow

"The 45th President of the United States just handled one of his gravest responsibilities, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice, with his trademark vulgar and vaudevillian vapidity. Only 11 days into his presidency, Donald Trump’s shtick has become as boring as it is dangerous. If a president’s only duty were to entertain his audience, Trump would already be facing impeachment. Despite his best efforts, there was no suspense in Trump’s announcement. As predicted, he nominated someone for the Supreme Court whose right-wing notions of 'originalism' would suspend our living Constitution in ancient prejudices of race, ethnicity, religion, class and gender. But cheap tricks like Trump’s live, prime-time Supreme Court announcement do serve a purpose: They distract the public from everything else he’s doing." [editor's note: Mr. Eskow used to have a clue; apparently, this is no longer so – SAT] (02/01/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170131/trumps-supreme-court-pageant-a-silly-show-to-fill-a-stolen-seat