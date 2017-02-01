EPA needs Scott Pruitt

Source: USA Today

by US Senator John Barrasso (R-WY)

"The Environmental Protection Agency needs reform. Anyone who doubts the deterioration at this once-respected agency should recall the summer of 2015, when the EPA spilled more than 3 million gallons of toxic wastewater into a Colorado river. Last month, the EPA denied $1.2 billion in damage claims from farmers, Native American tribes and small businesses. This disaster followed the EPA’s mishandling of the water crisis in Flint, Mich. The government agency responsible for protecting the environment and the health of Americans has been endangering the public’s health." [editor's note: If Pruitt is for real as a "reformer" who would cut back the agency to its proper functions, and not just another crony-corp shill (as some others are looking to be), this would be a good thing – SAT] (02/01/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/31/scott-pruitt-epa-john-barrasso-editorials-debates/97300106