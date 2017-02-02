Philippines: Rights group says killings are extrajudicial

Source: Epoch Times

"Most of the thousands of killings of poor suspects under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown appear to be extrajudicial executions and may constitute crimes against humanity, Amnesty International said Wednesday. The London-based human rights group urged Duterte’s government to adopt an approach that respects human rights in its fight against drugs and crime, and called on the police and judiciary to prosecute officers involved in unlawful killings." (02/01/17)

