Andy Puzder and the fallacies of a national "right to work"

Source: Niskanen Center

by Samuel Hammond

"Department of Labor nominee Andrew Puzder, if confirmed, will be a stark departure from his predecessor, Tom Perez. Perez pursued aggressive rule changes that often pushed the boundaries of constitutionality, and betrayed a lack of trust in employers and employees to bargain for things like overtime pay and sick leave on a voluntary basis. Puzder, on the other hand, appears to be a staunch defender of freedom of contract. … Nationwide 'Right to Work' legislation is likely to be the biggest and most important test of whether Puzder genuinely stands on principle for freedom of contract, or is a social engineer in a de-regulator's clothing." (02/01/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/right-to-work/