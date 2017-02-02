Disrupt J20: The fight against fascism and fake news

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Logan Marie Glitterbomb

"With the recent hubbub about fake news I couldn't help but think about the fact that most of the news we have consumed throughout our lives has been intentionally misleading and spun to fit the narrative of government officials and corporate sponsors. At no point was this more apparent to me personally than watching the news coverage of the Disrupt J20 protests in DC on inauguration day. During my three day stay in DC we marched, we yelled, we chanted, we disrupted, and we were attacked for it. … I watched police try to push us off the streets by attacking us with tear gas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and more. The news claims that we attacked first and the police were merely responding to our violence. To be perfectly clear, it was the other way around. We were cornered, violently attacked, and our safety and liberty were threatened. And yes, we did fight back." (02/01/17)

