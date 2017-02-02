Fear of Trump move drives cash transfers to Mexico to record

Source: Bloomberg

"Money transfers to Mexico from workers living abroad climbed to a record last year as Donald Trump's election raised the prospect of the U.S. blocking the flow of cash to make its southern neighbor pay for a border wall. Remittances rose 6 percent in December from a year earlier to $2.34 billion, the most ever for the holiday season, according to data released by Mexico's central bank on Wednesday. The increase brings 2016 transfers to $27 billion, exceeding the previous high from 2007, before the financial crisis and U.S. recession." (02/01/17)

