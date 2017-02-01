Source: Indepdendent Institute

by J Huston McCulloch

"A 14-year term limit would make the optimal age for a new Supreme Court Justice about 60. Most retirements would arrive on a predictable schedule with Justices in their mid-70s, rather than on an undignified death watch as at present. So far we've been spared (to the best of my knowledge) the predicament of a Justice afflicted by Altzheimer's disease, a debilitating stroke, or senile misbehaviour, but as life expectancy increases, this is merely a matter of time. Term limits would greatly reduce the probability and consequences of such a misfortune. With such a limit, the continuity of Supreme Court decisions would be determined by the strength of their legal reasoning, rather than by the longevity of their proponents as at present." (02/01/17)

http://blog.independent.org/2017/02/01/term-limits-for-supreme-court-justices/