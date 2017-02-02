Argentina: Congressman demands Macri build a border wall with Bolivia

Source: PanAm Post

"An Argentine deputy urged the government of Mauricio Macri to follow the example of Donald Trump and build a wall between Argentina and Bolivia. Independent legislator Alfredo Olmedo pointed out the need to build the physical barrier between both countries because of massive illegal immigration. 'I know that border very well, and a wall is the solution,' he said." (02/01/17)

