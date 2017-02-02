FL: Scott to stop funding ports that trade with Cuba

Source: PanAm Post

"Trade between Florida and Cuba is about to decrease significantly following efforts made by Governor Rick Scott. The Florida Governor modified the budget so funding for ports to Cuba be stopped completely. A clause in the budget says that none of the funds can go to projects 'that result in the expansion of trade with the Cuban dictatorship because of their continued human rights abuses.'" (02/01/17)

