Source: Antiwar.com

by Andrew P Napolitano

"The Constitution expressly gives Congress the power to regulate naturalization, which is the process of becoming an American citizen. It does not expressly give it the power to regulate immigration, which is the process of legally entering the country. From 1776 to 1882, Congress recognized this distinction by staying largely silent on immigration, and thus, anyone could come here from anywhere, with the only real regulation being for public health. In 1882, Congress gave itself the power to regulate immigration, contending that although the Constitution was silent on the issue, the concept of nationhood gave Congress the ability to regulate the nation's borders and thereby control who was permitted to enter from foreign countries and under what circumstances." (02/02/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/andrew-p-napolitano/2017/02/01/the-president-and-immigration/