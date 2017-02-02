Zimbabwe: Pastor faces 20 years for organizing anti-Mugabe protests

Source: Fox News

"The Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching the popular #ThisFlag protest movement faces up to 20 years in prison for organizing protests against President Robert Mugabe in New York. Evan Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport on his return home Wednesday. He is yet to appear in court. Mawarire has been charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government, which carries up to 20 years in prison." (02/02/17)

