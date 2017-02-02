Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"I am not 'for Islam.' In fact, I hate Islam. Not just 'radical Islam,' but all Islam. That's just how it is. For that matter, I'm not too fond of any religion. I know this may not be rational, and I would never support any 'law' restricting religion (or anything else) in any way. That's the difference between me and most other people. I know my feelings are just feelings. So, while I'm not 'for Islam,' I am for Liberty. And Liberty necessarily includes the right to blow the brains out of any idiot who violates anyone for any reason. Most of the 'laws' and policies aimed at Muslims are going to hurt Liberty much worse than it will hurt them. If someone is violating you or your property in the name of their religion, be it Christianity, Islam, or 'The Law,' I support your acts of self defense." (02/02/17)

http://blog.kentforliberty.com/2017/02/religious-archators.html