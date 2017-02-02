HI: Fukumoto replaced as House minority leader, wants to leave Republican Party

Source: Hawaii News Now

"Hawaii's Republican Party on Wednesday elected State Rep. Andria Tupola as House Minority Leader, hours after passing a resolution that ousted Rep. Beth Fukumoto from the leadership role. The change in leadership happened after Fukumoto said she was considering switching parties, a decision she says has not yet been made official. Earlier Wednesday, Fukumoto notified her constituents of her intentions but says she will let them decide if she should switch parties. … Fukumoto had said she was under pressure from the GOP after criticizing President Donald Trump for his treatment of women and minorities. Tupola said that wasn't the case." (02/02/17)

