Source: Libertarian Institute

by Damon Hatheway

"Why are the millions of people who took part in the Women's March around the world silent about the brutal murder of Nora al-Awlaki? Why didn't they speak out when Barack Obama killed her brother Abdulrahman? Why has 'the Resistance' ignored the innocent Yemenis murdered by the 'heroes' of Seal Team 6? Where were all these people for the last eight years as Barack Obama deported close to 3 million people, fought perpetual war, and allied the United States with the world's worst regimes?" (02/02/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/2017/02/where-is-the-outrage/