Source: Bleeding Heart Libertarians

by Jason Brennan

"There are certain strands of critical theory and postmodernist thought which hold that all speech is an exercise of power. On this view, to talk is to coerce. On this view, too argue for or defend social injustice, or even to discuss such ideas in the classroom, is a form of violence. If you have that view, then of course you'll think it's appropriate to use violence to shut down speech you dislike. Of course you'll believe professors or campus authorities have a duty to silence 'bad' speech." (02/02/17)

http://bleedingheartlibertarians.com/2017/02/the-berkeley-mess/