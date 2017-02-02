France: Prosecutors widen Fillon probe amid party calls to quit

Source: Bloomberg

"The pressure is building on Francois Fillon. After more than a week of reports he handed family members unjustified public salaries, prosecutors on Thursday decided to widen … a preliminary criminal probe started last week to include Fillon's employment of two of his children as aides when he was serving in the French Senate, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The decision follows a report Tuesday in the satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine that the candidate's wife Penelope and two of the couple's children earned more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) over more than a decade as parliamentary aides and from Penelope's contributions to a magazine. While it's legal and common for French lawmakers to employ family members, Le Canard said that Penelope Fillon didn't actually do any work." (02/02/17)

