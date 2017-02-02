Macroeconomics makes progress, one dead prediction at a time

Source: EconLog

by Scott Sumner

"Macroeconomics is a deeply flawed field, because it is extremely hard to do controlled experiments. Ideally, you'd like governments to do wild and crazy things, like a sudden 30% cut in the money supply — -just to see what happens. But after the Great Depression, governments have little stomach for these sorts of experiments. Nonetheless, they do happen on rare occasions. June 2016 was one of those occasions. The British public voted for Brexit, creating enormous uncertainty about the future course of the UK economy. This was widely treated as the biggest shock to hit the UK since the Suez crisis, if not WWII." (02/02/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/02/macroeconomics_6.html