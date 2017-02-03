DE: Standoff at prison ends with one guard dead

Source: Washington Post

"A day-long hostage standoff inside Delaware's largest state prison for men ended early Thursday after state police stormed the building, finding one corrections official dead and rescuing another who was being held hostage. The standoff began Wednesday about 10:30 a.m. when inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, about 40 miles south of Wilmington, took four corrections department workers — and possibly some fellow prisoners — hostage inside one of the facility's buildings." (02/02/17)

