Critical WordPress REST API bug: Prevent your blog from being hacked!

"Last week, WordPress patched three security flaws, but just yesterday the company disclosed about a nasty then-secret zero-day vulnerability that let remote unauthorized hackers modify the content of any post or page within a WordPress site. The nasty bug resides in WordPress REST API that would lead to the creation of two new vulnerabilities: Remote privilege escalation and Content injection bugs. WordPress is the world's most popular content management system (CMS) used on millions of websites." (02/02/17)

