TN: Nashville police officer dies while trying to rescue woman in Cumberland River

"Search crews found the body of a Metro Nashville police officer who slipped into a bitterly cold Cumberland River while trying to rescue a woman, Tennessee officials said Thursday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed 'with heavy hearts' in a tweet around 8 a.m. Thursday that a fire department diver found the body of 44-year-old Eric Mumaw. Police said Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the department, 'who gave his life this morning in service to Nashville.'" (02/02/17)

