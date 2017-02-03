Trump reportedly threatened to send US troops to Mexico over "bad hombres"

Source: Chicago Chronicle

"According to reports, Trump threatened to deploy U.S. forces to deal with 'bad hombres' during an hour-long phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday. However, the White House denied the report which was published by The Associated Press. 'Reports that the President threatened to invade Mexico are false. Even the Mexican government is disputing these reports,' a White House official said." (02/02/17)

