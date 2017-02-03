Japan: Fukushima worker sues Tepco over cancer

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"A Japanese court has begun hearing the case of a man who developed leukaemia after working as a welder at the damaged Fukushima nuclear site. The plaintiff, 42, is the first person to be recognised by labour authorities as having an illness linked to clean-up work at the plant. He is suing Tokyo Electric Power Company, which operates the complex. The nuclear site was hit by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011, causing a triple meltdown. It was the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. An exclusion zone remains in place around the site as thousands of workers continue clean-up efforts." (02/02/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-38843691